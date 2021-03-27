11-year-old boy shot, killed in Oxford Circle section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 11-year-boy dead in the city's Oxford Circle section.

The shooting happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Mckinley Street.

Police say an 11-year-old boy was riding a bike with a 14-year-old boy when someone fired a shot.

The bullet struck the 11-year-old in the neck, police say.

He was taken to Saint Christophers Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police say the 14-year-old boy was unhurt in this incident.

The homicide unit is currently investigating. There has been no arrest made at this time.
