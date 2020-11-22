12-year-old child fatally shot through front door of Frankford home

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 12-year-old child was fatally shot while walking to answer a knock at the front door to his Frankford home early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the 5000 block of Ditman Street.

Police said the 12-year-old, who was at home with his grandmother and his 9-year-old sister, went to answer the door after someone knocked. He was hit once in the head by a single shot fired through the front door.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police said a 12-year-old child was shot in the head while attempting to answer the front door in Frankford.



Medics attempted to perform CPR but the child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said the gunman ran from the scene.

There is no word at this time what sparked the shooting.

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahomicidegun violencechild shotphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot after argument at mini mart
Hamilton Township fire labeled suspicious
Philadelphia visitor center announces temporary closure
Temple game delayed after player shows COVID-19 symptoms
AccuWeather: Cloudy And Cooler
COVID-19 testing sites busy ahead of Thanksgiving
Philly residents being asked to test one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
People push to celebrate holidays early given miserable year
2 children dead, baby in critical condition after Grays Ferry fire
14-year-old boy shot in West Philadelphia: Police
Mom of Black teen found dead speaks out: 'They could have done more'
Now in effect: What you need to know about Philly's new COVID restrictions
More TOP STORIES News