12-year-old child fatally shot through front door of Frankford home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 12-year-old child was fatally shot while walking to answer a knock at the front door to his Frankford home early Sunday morning.It happened around 3 a.m. on the 5000 block of Ditman Street.Police said the 12-year-old, who was at home with his grandmother and his 9-year-old sister, went to answer the door after someone knocked. He was hit once in the head by a single shot fired through the front door.Medics attempted to perform CPR but the child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.Investigators said the gunman ran from the scene.There is no word at this time what sparked the shooting.Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating the incident.Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the police.