Gloucester County officials find National Dog Day post insensitive after K9's death

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several officials in Gloucester County say a post on the county's Facebook page celebrating National Dog Day on Friday is insensitive.

That's because about two weeks ago, the Gloucester County Fire Marshals K9 Ember, a fox red Labrador, died.

But since then, Gloucester County Commissioner Chris Konawel said little has been revealed to him or anyone surrounding the circumstances of Ember's death.

"We as county commissioners deserve a right to know what's going on and the public deserves a right to know what's going on. But 14 days later, we still haven't even heard a peep about K-9 Ember," said Konawel.

Konawel says he just wants transparency and the letter of the law to be followed for a situation like this.

So far, he says that hasn't been done.

It was through an anonymous tip that he first learned that Ember died.

"We want the county to acknowledge the death of K-9 Ember. We lost one of our own and there's still nothing," said Konawel.

Jacci Vigilante, the chairwoman for the Gloucester County Republican Party said the post by the county Friday wasn't appropriate.

"I think it's important that the county be reminded that the social media post saying it's National Dog Day with a very pink animated picture of a couple of dogs is insensitive and offensive. I don't think they've even acknowledged the manner in which Ember died," said Vigilante.

Action News reached out to the Director of the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners but did not get a response.

The lead detective of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said an investigation is ongoing.

He added It will be a factual investigation, but it will not be rushed.