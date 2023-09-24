ACCT Philly searches for homes outside city for multiple roosters, pigs

Anyone who lives outside the city and wants to adopt the animals can reach out to ACCT Philly.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) in Philadelphia is searching for homes for multiple roosters and pigs on Sunday.

Officials say a crate full of chickens fell off a truck at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Grandview Road in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

ACCT rescued 11 chickens, but it already had four roosters at the shelter.

They also took in two pigs.

Officials say it is not permitted for residents in Philadelphia to house chickens.