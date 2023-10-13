Jessica Boyington has three great fall activities for you to check out in Philadelphia.

3 spooky things to try this October in Philadelphia

CRAFTSMAN ROW SALOON

At this point, Craftsman Row Saloon is known for having one of Philadelphia's most vibrant restaurant atmospheres, as they constantly change the menu and decor to different themed pop-ups. This Halloween is no exception!

What I loved:

-ANY of their Spooky Shakes

-Adult Dirt Cups

-Spooketti with Meatballs

-Italian Hoagie Mummy Stromboli

MONSTER MASH BLOODY MARY CHALLENGE

The Monster Mash Bloody Mary Challenge returns to fifteen participating locations in Northern Liberties.

Could the best bloody in the neighborhood be at Jerry's Bar, Anejo, or El Camino? Only you can help decide...come vote for the winner October 21, 22, 28 and 29!

LINCOLN MILL HAUNTED HOUSE

Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk is back and ready to scare the pants right off of you and all of your friends.

Tickets come with new sets, props and special effects! Come check it out, if you dare...just don't expect me to join you.