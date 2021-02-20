fatal shooting

15-year-old facing charges following shooting deaths of 2 men in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teenager has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of two men in Chester, Delaware County.

It happened on February 1, 2021, at West 3rd and Lamokin Streets at about 7:23 p.m.

Officers found a crowd of people around a silver Chevrolet Impala that appeared to have crashed into a building on the 1100 block of West Third Street.

Inside the vehicle, officers found Rasheen Jones, 20, and Kwann Henderson, 19, both of Philadelphia, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jones, who was an aspiring rapper known as RunUp Rico, was pronounced dead at the scene. Henderson later died at the hospital.

Authorities say the suspect was captured on video firing the weapon.

On Friday, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced that charges have been filed against a 15-year-old juvenile for the double murder.

"This was a cold blooded double murder by a young person who was - at the time of the murder - only 14 years old. His victims were only 19 and 20. This epitomizes the truly senseless violence that exists on our streets today," said District Attorney Stollsteimer.
