PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old boy is one of three people recovering from a shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.
Police said the bullets started flying around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 3900 block of North Franklin Street.
Two men, ages 32 and 27, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The 16-year-old is listed as stable.
There's no word on a suspect or motive.
16-year-old among victims in Hunting Park triple shooting
