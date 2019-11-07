16-year-old among victims in Hunting Park triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old boy is one of three people recovering from a shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

Police said the bullets started flying around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 3900 block of North Franklin Street.



Two men, ages 32 and 27, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 16-year-old is listed as stable.

There's no word on a suspect or motive.

