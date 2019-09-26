Triple shooting under investigation in West Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting is under investigation in West Kensington on Wednesday night.It happened around 10 p.m. on the 3100 block of North Front Street.Police confirm three people have been shot.One man was shot in the chest. He is currently listed in critical condition.The conditions of the two other victims are unknown at this time.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.