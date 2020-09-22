16-year-old boy shot dead in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead on Monday night.It happened around 8 p.m. on the 3100 block of Mercer Street.Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot one time in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.Police say around the same time as the Mercer Street shooting, shots rang out on the 5000 block of North Penn Street.Officers at the scene found a 30-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at the hospital.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.According to data provided by the City of Philadelphia, over 1,400 people have been shot this year in the city. To date, 331 people have died by homicide.