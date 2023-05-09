17-year-old arrested after stolen car crashes into Philadelphia police cruiser, injuring 2 officers

Officials say the Nissan was stolen in a carjacking back in February.

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a 17-year-old girl after a police cruiser crashed into a car and home on Sunday night.

Officers say the incident began around 7:30 p.m., when a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Gratz Street and struck a police cruiser heading westbound on Berks Street.

READ | Police cruiser crashes into vehicle, home in North Philadelphia

The cruiser ended up crashing into a nearby residence on the 1800 block of West Berks Street due to the impact.

Officials say the two officers in the cruiser were transported to Temple University Hospital where they are both in stable condition.

The Nissan's driver, a 17-year-old girl, was transported to Jefferson University Hospital for minor injuries.

Officials say the Nissan was stolen in a carjacking back in February.