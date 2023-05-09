WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

17-year-old arrested after stolen car crashes into Philadelphia police cruiser, injuring 2 officers

Officials say the Nissan was stolen in a carjacking back in February.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 2:49AM
Police cruiser crashes into vehicle, home in North Philadelphia
EMBED <>More Videos

Police cruiser crashes into vehicle, home in North Philadelphia

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a 17-year-old girl after a police cruiser crashed into a car and home on Sunday night.

Officers say the incident began around 7:30 p.m., when a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Gratz Street and struck a police cruiser heading westbound on Berks Street.

READ | Police cruiser crashes into vehicle, home in North Philadelphia

The cruiser ended up crashing into a nearby residence on the 1800 block of West Berks Street due to the impact.

Officials say the two officers in the cruiser were transported to Temple University Hospital where they are both in stable condition.

The Nissan's driver, a 17-year-old girl, was transported to Jefferson University Hospital for minor injuries.

Officials say the Nissan was stolen in a carjacking back in February.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW