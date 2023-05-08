Police cruiser crashes into vehicle, home in North Philadelphia

Officials have not released the condition of either of the officers involved.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers were injured after their police cruiser collided with another vehicle, and then into a home, officials say.

Chopper 6 was above the scene at North 18th and West Berks streets in North Philadelphia at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage in the crash.

There is also a gaping hole in the side of the home that was impacted.

There is also no word yet on the driver in the other car.