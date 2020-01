18-month-old suffers graze wound to head in Germantown

.@PhillyPolice say an 18 month old was grazed in the head and a 26 y/o man was shot in the shoulder in Germantown. Both are stable. 4 bullet casings found at scene. @6abc pic.twitter.com/F8evaQgohc — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) January 12, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a baby injured on Sunday.It happened along the 100 block of East Pastorius Street in the city's Germantown section.Police were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. for an 18-month-old suffering a graze wound to the head and an adult male suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.Both victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.It's been a deadly weekend in Philadelphia . At least six people have been killed since Saturday morning.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.