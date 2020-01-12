18-month-old suffers graze wound to head in Germantown

It happened along the 100 block of East Pastorius Street in the city's Germantown section.
Police were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. for an 18-month-old suffering a graze wound to the head and an adult male suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.
.@PhillyPolice say an 18 month old was grazed in the head and a 26 y/o man was shot in the shoulder in Germantown. Both are stable. 4 bullet casings found at scene. @6abc pic.twitter.com/F8evaQgohc— Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) January 12, 2020
Both victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.
It's been a deadly weekend in Philadelphia. At least six people have been killed since Saturday morning.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.