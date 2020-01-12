18-month-old suffers graze wound to head in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a baby injured on Sunday.

It happened along the 100 block of East Pastorius Street in the city's Germantown section.

Police were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. for an 18-month-old suffering a graze wound to the head and an adult male suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body.



Both victims are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

It's been a deadly weekend in Philadelphia. At least six people have been killed since Saturday morning.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
