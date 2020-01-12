Weekend violence leaves 6 dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been a violent weekend in Philadelphia. Six people have been killed in the city in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of homicides in the city to 13 for 2020, not even a full month into the New Year.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday on the 4700 block of North 5th Street, police said officers found a man lying in the middle of the street with two gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.
There is no word on what might have sparked the shooting and no arrests have been made.
Just about an hour earlier, a man in his 20s was shot at the intersection of Amber and Rush streets in the city's Port Richmond section.
He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said they found at least four shell casings at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
On Saturday afternoon, a 15-year-old boy was shot to death in North Philadelphia.
According to investigators, the boy was shot twice in the chest around 1:30 p.m. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died.
Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a man was stabbed to death during a fight on a busy Center City street.
The injured man was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he later died. A man was arrested and a weapon was recovered, according to investigators.
An hour later, a 24-year-old man was shot once in the head in the 200 block of South Edgewood Street, according to police.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died a short time later. Police said they have arrested a man who they say knew the victim.
Around 1:16 p.m. Sunday, police say shots rang out near the campus of Saint Joseph's University.
Officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the 2400 block of N. 54th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a campus security alert, the suspect fled in a dark blue sedan in the southbound direction. The shooting does not involve the St. Joe's community, officials said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
