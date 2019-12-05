18-year-old UPS employee stole $1K worth of holiday packages, police say

MIAMI -- An 18-year-old UPS worker stole the holiday packages he was trusted to deliver, according to police in Miami.

Emmanuel Reggin took a holiday job this year with UPS. He no longer has that job, because now he has felony charges of grand theft.

"You're 18 and you got a chance to work and then you go and allegedly do something pretty stupid stealing the packages," the judge said to Reggin.

Investigators said Reggin was on the job helping a full-time delivery driver unload packages. He was then caught on camera hiding some packages when the full-time driver was not looking.

He then went back after his shift and collected the packages, which were filled with electronics like tablets and PlayStation 4s.

During his first court appearance, Reggin received a tongue-lashing from the judge.

"I don't know if that's the path in life you want to take, but I would think not. I would think you would want to get a job, stay out of trouble and have a nice life. Good luck to you sir."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaholidayporch piratepackage theftups
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bear spotted running through backyards of Wilmington neighborhood
Liquor-filled candy seized in police raid at Somerton market
Gunman opens fire on woman, 7-year-old boy in Philadelphia
4 injured in Elsmere crash
Burglar steals $2K laptop from Mount Airy home
'It doesn't seem real:' Girl recounts being hit during police chase
Show More
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
AccuWeather: Whipping Winds Are Back
'Unicorn puppy' will stay with Missouri rescue mission
Former patient pays it forward with toy drive for kids at CHOP
More TOP STORIES News