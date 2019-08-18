2 armed home invasions under investigation in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in West Chester are investigating two armed home invasion robberies that happened less than half a mile apart.The first took place on the 500 block of South Matlack Street right around 10 p.m. That's where police say two men forced their way into that home and ordered the victim to lay down on the floor.Authorities say the men then searched the home and left after about three minutes.A similar home invasion was reported a short time later on the 700 block of South Walnut Street.No injuries were reported in either case.