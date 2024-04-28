Suspect arrested after teenager shot in the head following dispute in Philadelphia: Police

Suspect arrested after teenager shot in the head following dispute in Philadelphia: Police

Suspect arrested after teenager shot in the head following dispute in Philadelphia: Police

Suspect arrested after teenager shot in the head following dispute in Philadelphia: Police

Suspect arrested after teenager shot in the head following dispute in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting a 15-year-old in the head in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 6600 block of Guyer Avenue.

Investigators say 31-year-old Sharnay Lewis shot the teenage girl in the head following an argument. There is no word yet on what may have sparked the disagreement.

The teen was rushed to the hospital where she has been listed in stable condition.

Lewis has been charged with aggravated assault.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker