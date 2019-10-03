2 arrested in connection to Delaware County Wawa robberies; 1 suspect remains at large

Authorities said Thursday that Quintel Martins and Christopher Winfield were arrested and charged with the crimes.
They were taken into custody by a joint effort from police in both Radnor and Upper Darby, where the robberies took place.
Surveillance video captured the robbery at the Wawa store on the 500 block of Burmont Road in Drexel Hill.
"You have what I call 'urban terrorists.' When you see the video it's scary. Thank God nobody got hurt," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood, in an interview last month.
Two of the armed suspects stormed the front doors at 4:22 a.m. as a third man closed and locked the door behind them.
Police say the suspects, one of whom wore a mask made famous by the movie 'The Purge,' stole thousands of dollars and lottery tickets.
Radnor Township detectives believe these are the same people responsible for holding up a Wawa on the 100 block of Sugartown Road in Wayne.
That robbery took place in the early morning hours of June 17.
Police said they are still searching for the third suspect.