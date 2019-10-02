Pizza shop customers robbed at gunpoint in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the report of an armed robbery at an Olney pizzeria Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at Ed's Pizza located on the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Initial reports are a man with a yellow mask held up several customers at gunpoint, stealing their wallets before driving away in a black Lexus.

It is not clear at this time if the man also held up the business.



Officials said no shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
