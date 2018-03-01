2 arrested in connection with the death of 15-month-old child in Delaware

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
Police have taken two suspects into custody in connection with the death of a 15-month-old child in Delaware.

The arrests were made Friday, nearly a week after the child's death.

The medical examiner ruled the 15-month-old died from blunt force trauma.

But police are not releasing the details about what exactly they think happened.

Family members of 15-month-old Chosen, are grieving after his death a week ago.

Saturday, Wilmington Police announced two people are charged with his death. 37-year-old Lavar Harris and 22-year-old Tameke Wright.

"They get what they deserve. He's a baby, he was so handsome," said Shawnnise Gasby of Wilmington.

Tonight Gasby and her fiancée, Stephanie Stewart remembered just seeing him.

"I saw him like two days before and I was looking at his eyes. He was just smiling than to find out two days later he's not here, it's just crazy," Stewart said.

According to police, the baby's mother left him with the suspects to babysit at their apartment in Compton Towers in the 300 block of East 5th Street in Wilmington.

Someone from the couple's apartment took the child to the hospital last Saturday, where the child died.

Wilmington Police began an investigation working with the Attorney General's Office and Child Services. The Medical Examiner's Office deemed this a homicide after discovering Chosen died of blunt force trauma.

A photo of Chosen's smiling face was seen with a message from his grandmother saying. "On 2/17 our life was forever changed with the loss of my beloved grandson."


Both adults are charged with murder by abuse or neglect, 1st degree.

They are being held on a $100,000 cash bail.
