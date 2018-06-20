Two arrests in baseball bat beating at DART bus stop

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
A 61-year-old woman is bruised after being beaten over her head with a bat while waiting at a DART bus stop in Newark, Delaware.

And police say the Tuesday's attack did not stop there.

20-year-old Mary Beers is accused of pushing the woman to the ground on East Delaware Avenue then striking her in the head with a metal bat.

Once the woman was on the ground, police say 21-year-old Miguiel Miranda kicked her in the stomach a few times and threatened her with a knife.

Surveillance video helped police arrest Beers and Miranda.

Police say a dispute preceded the attack.

