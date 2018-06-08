NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Two men have been charged in more than 50 burglaries in Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware counties, and authorities are now working to reunite victims with their stolen goods.
Leroy Boose, 57, of Willingboro, New Jersey and Anthony McDaniels, 50, of Philadelphia, are accused of committing more than 50 burglaries between April 2017 and February 2018.
More than three dozen of them happened in Montgomery County, the district attorney's office said on Friday.
The total loss to the victims is valued at more than $1 million. Items stolen ranged from jewelry, electronics, antiques and even comic books and G.I. Joe collectibles.
Investigators say the pair would strike between dusk and midnight, and they sometimes hit multiple houses in the same night. Homes without lights on or cars in the driveway were targeted, the district attorney's office said.
"They sometimes would approach the doorbell, knock on the door. If someone answered they'd have a story. If someone did not answer one of them would go to the back of residents and use a pry bar," said Chief Patrick Malloy of Abington Township Police.
Boose and McDaniels became targets of police surveillance after investigators drew parallels to a string of burglaries from 2010. They were caught red-handed during a burglary in Lower Merion Township on February 10, police say.
More than 1,000 pieces of stolen items have been recovered, and those who may have been victimized by the pair are invited to see if their items are among them.
A website has been set up with photos of those items. Tap or click on the link below, then select a category.
The website is www.MontcoPa.org/3021/Burglary-Website
If you find items that may belong to you, you are asked to contact Lower Merion Police Officer Dwight Kondravy at dkondravy@lowermerion.org or 610-645-6234 and be prepared to provide the specific number listed in the name of the photo on the website, a brief description of the item and its location on the website.
Victims who reach out to Officer Kondravy will also have to provide proof that the stolen item belongs to them such as the name of the police department that investigated the burglary/incident.
Authorities warn that anyone who makes an intentionally false claim faces prosecution.
Boose is being held on $3 million cash bail, while McDaniels is being held on $2.75 million cash bail. Both have waived their preliminary hearings.
