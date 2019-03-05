2 children seriously injured after being struck by car in North Philadelphia, police say

Police: 2 children seriously injured after being struck by car in North Philly: as seen on Acion News March 5, 2019

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said two children were struck by a car in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of 20th and Diamond Streets.

Officials said both juveniles were being taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Police are closing off the intersection to traffic as they investigate the incident.

-----
