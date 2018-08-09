2 dead, 4 injured in North Philadelphia shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3912071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Phila. Police Comm. Richard Ross speaks about North Philadelphia shooting. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 8, 2018.

Two people are dead and four others are injured after they were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia.It happened before 10 p.m. Wednesday at 12th and Huntingdon streets.Initial reports indicate that someone in a mini-van opened fire.Chopper 6 HD was over Temple University Hospital where the victims arrived in private cars for treatment.A man and woman in their 30s have died. One person is in critical condition and three others are injured. No word on their condition.Police say the ages of the victims range from 27-49 years old.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said it appears a high powered weapon was used in the shooting. At least eleven shell casings were found at the scene.So far, there is no motive for the shooting. Police are hoping surveillance video with provide more information.------