2 dead after being pulled from manhole in Delaware County

ALDAN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two people are dead after being pulled from a manhole in Delaware County.The call came in around 11:15 a.m. Thursday to W Rively and South Sycamore avenues.Chopper 6 over the scene showed multiple emergency crew members working around the opening in the ground.Initial reports said two people were not responsive inside a manhole.Just before 12:15 p.m., crews pulled the two people from the manhole.No further details have been released.