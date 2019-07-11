2 dead after being pulled from manhole in Delaware County

ALDAN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two people are dead after being pulled from a manhole in Delaware County.
The call came in around 11:15 a.m. Thursday to W Rively and South Sycamore avenues.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed multiple emergency crew members working around the opening in the ground.
Initial reports said two people were not responsive inside a manhole.
Just before 12:15 p.m., crews pulled the two people from the manhole.
No further details have been released.
