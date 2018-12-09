Philadelphia police are investigating two unrelated shootings that occurred just block apart in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night.The first happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of 61st Street and Woodland Avenue.Police arrived to find a man had been shot once in the head.The victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he died a short time later.No arrests have been made in this incident.A second shooting, a double shooting, occurred just before 8 p.m. approximately 15 blocks away on the 4600 block of Linmore Avenue.Police said a 20-year-old man was shot once in the stomach. A second victim was shot in the chest.Medics rushed the man shot in the chest to Presbyterian Hospital where he died a short time later.The first victim transpored himself to CHOP. His condition is unknown.------