SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating two unrelated shootings that occurred just block apart in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night.

The first happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of 61st Street and Woodland Avenue.

Police arrived to find a man had been shot once in the head.

The victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he died a short time later.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

A second shooting, a double shooting, occurred just before 8 p.m. approximately 15 blocks away on the 4600 block of Linmore Avenue.

Police said a 20-year-old man was shot once in the stomach. A second victim was shot in the chest.

Medics rushed the man shot in the chest to Presbyterian Hospital where he died a short time later.

The first victim transpored himself to CHOP. His condition is unknown.

Related Topics:
philly newsgunsgun violencemurderhomicide
