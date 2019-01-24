2 dead following shooting in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are investigating a double homicide Thursday night in East Oak Lane.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Old York Road and 68th Avenue.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police searched a nearby building for a possible suspect.

Police said two people were shot at that location.

Both victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***

