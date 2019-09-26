2 dead following wrong-way crash on Route 378 in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people died after authorities say a car was driving the wrong way on a Bethlehem road.The collision happened Wednesday night around 11:20 p.m.The southbound lanes of Route 378 near 8th Avenue remained closed into Thursday morning for the accident investigation and cleanup.The northbound lanes of the highway are open.Authorities believe a driver was going northbound in the southbound lanes when that car collided head-on with another one.One of the cars burst into flames.Two people were pronounced dead on the scene.Officials are still investigating the accident.