2 dead following wrong-way crash on Route 378 in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people died after authorities say a car was driving the wrong way on a Bethlehem road.
The collision happened Wednesday night around 11:20 p.m.
The southbound lanes of Route 378 near 8th Avenue remained closed into Thursday morning for the accident investigation and cleanup.
The northbound lanes of the highway are open.
Authorities believe a driver was going northbound in the southbound lanes when that car collided head-on with another one.
One of the cars burst into flames.
Two people were pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials are still investigating the accident.
