One arrested following police standoff in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have arrested one man following an hours-long standoff in Bethlehem Township.It started just after 8 p.m. Sunday when police received a call for a person barricaded inside of a home on the 2500 block of 10th Street.Several streets in the area were sealed off, as police attempted to negotiate with the man.The incident lasted nearly five hours and ended when police took the suspect into custody.There are no reports of any injuries.