Two drivers abandon their cars on Spruce Street following crash

Drivers abandon cars following Spruce Street crash: Matt O'Donnell reports on Action News at 5 a.m., March 25, 2019

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two drivers who abandoned their cars on a Center City roadway following a crash early Monday morning.

The cars collided on the 1300 block of Spruce Street just after 2 a.m.

Police said both drivers abandoned their cars and took off on foot.

Police are trying to find locate the drivers of the cars.

It is unclear if they were injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
