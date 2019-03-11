2 found dead in West Norriton Township, Pa. home

WEST NORRITON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in West Norriton Township, Pa.The discovery was made inside a home on West Indian Lane.The Action Cam and Chopper 6 showed a police vehicle on the scene.There was no word on a cause of death, nor on the identities of those involved. Investigators say they are awaiting the results of autopsies.A news conference with the Montgomery County district attorney's office is expected at 4pm.