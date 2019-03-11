2 found dead in West Norriton Township, Pa. home

EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 over scene in West Norriton Twp. on March 11, 2019 after two bodies were found.

WEST NORRITON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in West Norriton Township, Pa.

The discovery was made inside a home on West Indian Lane.

The Action Cam and Chopper 6 showed a police vehicle on the scene.

There was no word on a cause of death, nor on the identities of those involved. Investigators say they are awaiting the results of autopsies.

A news conference with the Montgomery County district attorney's office is expected at 4pm.
