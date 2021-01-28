2 found fatally shot inside store in Philadelphia's Tioga section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a store in the city's Tioga section on Thursday afternoon.According to police, a passerby found the two bodies at about 1 p.m. inside the Al Madinah Traders store on the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue.Police said the victims, a man in his 40s, who was shot twice in the face and a second man, who was shot once in the head, were pronounced dead on the scene.No arrests have been made, authorities said.