2 injured in double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 37-year-old man had emergency surgery overnight, following a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.Action News captured the scene outside the emergency room, when a man and woman were brought in for gunshot wounds.Investigators say they were leaving a tavern when gunfire erupted on the 5400 block of Woodland Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday.The man suffered four gunshot wounds, one to the chest and three to the groin. He is listed in critical condition.The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and is listed in stable condition.No word on if any arrests have been made.