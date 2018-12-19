2 residents jump from windows, 3 others rescued in Upper Darby house fire

5 injured in Upper Darby fire.

By
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A dramatic rescue effort unfolded inside of a burning home in Upper Darby, Delaware County early Wednesday morning.

A total of five adults were injured when the home on the unit block of North Carol Boulevard caught fire around 12:30 a.m.

Officials say three unconscious people were pulled from the flames by police and firefighters.

Two of the victims were rescued from the second floor, and the third was located on the first floor.

Two other residents of the home jumped after climbing out of a second floor window, officials say.

Upper Darby Mayor Tom Micozzie said, "There's some numerous heroic efforts here between the police and fire initially within the first minutes of the fire for the rescue."

The fire was placed under control by 1:45 a.m.

The five victims were taken to three different hospitals for treatment.

