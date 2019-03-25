2 killed after truck hits motorcycles in front of Bucks County high school

NOCKAMIXON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two people were killed in a crash involving a truck and two motorcycles near a high school in Bucks County.It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Rt. 412 in Nockamixon Township in front of Palisades High School.According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, two people died after a pickup truck struck the two motorcyclists.The victims' identities have not been released at this time.The crash remains under investigation.