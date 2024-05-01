76ers ownership and Fanatics CEO buy 2,000 Game 6 tickets to distribute to Philly fans

The 76ers-Knicks game will tip off Thursday night at 9 p.m. New York leads the series 3-2.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers ownership and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin are teaming up to purchase and distribute more than 2,000 tickets to Thursday night's pivotal Game 6 matchup against the New York Knicks.

"The tickets will be distributed to first responders, health care professionals, community groups, and other local Philadelphia-based organizations to harness the intensity and excitement for tomorrow's crucial showdown with the New York Knicks," a 76ers spokesperson said in a statement to Action News on Wednesday.

The generous move comes after a Knicks invasion during Game 4 at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

76ers star Joel Embiid called the influx of New York fans "disappointing."

"I love our fans. Think it's unfortunate, and I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing. Obviously, you got a lot of Knicks fans, and they're down the road. [ But ] I've never seen it, and I've been here for 10 years. Yeah, it kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. They've always shown up, and I don't think that should happen. Yeah, it's not OK."

Charles Barkley calls on 76ers fans to pack Wells Fargo Center for Game 6

Following Tuesday night's overtime victory over the Knicks, several Philadelphia sports legends summoned fans to pack the arena for the upcoming game.

"Y'all got to stand up and stand out," said former 76ers great Charles Barkley in a message sent to Action News. "It's time for y'all to rise up to support those guys. Those guys were up to New York and busted their tail. Come on, man. Make that place the best home court advantage in the NBA."

"Come out and support our Sixers on Thursday. Our @sixers Fans are the Best and will prove it Thursday. Guys go fight and win on Thursday," said Julius 'Dr. J' Erving on the social media platform X.

Philadelphia's own and South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley echoed those sentiments saying, "I need the @WellsFargoCtr full of @sixers fans....season tickets holders DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKETS to Knicks fans....I repeat DO NOT SELL YOUR TICKERS to Knicks fans! Pour into our @sixers! We can really do this ish man!"

Even Chick-fil-A is extending its "Bricken for Chicken" promotion for the entirety of each 76ers home game during the playoffs to "elevate the gameday experience."

"We experienced firsthand this season how 'Bricken for Chicken' has elevated the gameday experience, bringing a high level of energy to not only the 76ers fans, but also the team," said Sam Class, Chick-fil-A Owner/Operator. "We want to help do our part in making tomorrow night's game the best Philly atmosphere possible. By extending the promotion for the entire game, we hope to create a true home court advantage."

The 76ers-Knicks game will tip off Thursday night at 9 p.m. New York leads the series 3-2.