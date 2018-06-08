2 killed in separate motorcycle accidents in Philadelphia

Crashes involving motorcycles claimed two lives in different sections of Philadelphia on Thursday.One of the crashes happened at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 46th Street and Girard Avenue.Police said a 41-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Girard in a pack of riders.When he tried to change lanes, he was hit by another biker, lost control and crashed into a tree.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died.Several hours earlier a motorcyclist was killed in an unrelated crash in Olney.Police said a woman driving northbound on Rising Sun Avenue made a U-turn into the path of a motorcycle driven by a 27-year-old man.The man died of his injuries.No charges have been filed as police continue to investigate that crash.------