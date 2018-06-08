2 killed in separate motorcycle accidents in Philadelphia

Two separate motorcycle deaths in Philly Thursday

PHILADELPHIA
Crashes involving motorcycles claimed two lives in different sections of Philadelphia on Thursday.

One of the crashes happened at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 46th Street and Girard Avenue.

Police said a 41-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Girard in a pack of riders.

When he tried to change lanes, he was hit by another biker, lost control and crashed into a tree.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died.

Several hours earlier a motorcyclist was killed in an unrelated crash in Olney.

Police said a woman driving northbound on Rising Sun Avenue made a U-turn into the path of a motorcycle driven by a 27-year-old man.

The man died of his injuries.

No charges have been filed as police continue to investigate that crash.

------
