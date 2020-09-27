2 men, 2 teens shot on West Philadelphia street corner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men and two teens were shot while attending a social gathering in West Philadelphia Saturday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. near the corner of Arch and North Lindenwood streets.

Police said a group of males had gathered at the intersection when someone opened fire striking four of them.

Police told Action News that a 46 year old, a 21 year old, a 16 year old and a 15 year old were all shot.

All four of the men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Police said officers found at least a dozen shell casings near the scene.

So far there is no word on what might have sparked the shooting.

There have been no arrests made at this time.
