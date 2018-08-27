2 men shot, 1 dead, in Roxborough

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Roxborough Monday night.It happened on the 7700 block of Mathias Street.Officials said a 32-year-old man was shot in the head inside his car; he was pronounced dead at 10:35 p.m. by responding medics.Investigators said a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and the leg. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center. There is no word on his condition.There is no word on a motive. Police have no suspects at this time.------