2 men shot, 1 dead, in Roxborough

ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Roxborough Monday night.
It happened on the 7700 block of Mathias Street.
Officials said a 32-year-old man was shot in the head inside his car; he was pronounced dead at 10:35 p.m. by responding medics.
Investigators said a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and the leg. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center. There is no word on his condition.
There is no word on a motive. Police have no suspects at this time.
