2 men sought for 7-Eleven robberies in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for two men who robbed two 7-Eleven's within a matter of minutes.The surveillance video is from August 5th.First, they hit the convenience store on the 5200 block of Oxford Avenue at 12:30 a.m. and then one on the 5200 block of Harbison Avenue.Employees in both stores said one of the men was armed and demanded cash, while the other served as a lookout.If you recognize either of these men, contact police.