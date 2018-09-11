2 men sought for 7-Eleven robberies in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are looking for two men who robbed two 7-Eleven's within a matter of minutes.
The surveillance video is from August 5th.
First, they hit the convenience store on the 5200 block of Oxford Avenue at 12:30 a.m. and then one on the 5200 block of Harbison Avenue.
Employees in both stores said one of the men was armed and demanded cash, while the other served as a lookout.
If you recognize either of these men, contact police.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps