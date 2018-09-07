2 of 3 teens sentenced in homeless Mayfair man's death

2 of 3 teens sentenced in homeless Mayfair man's death

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two of the three teenagers, accused of beating a homeless man to death last year, will spend anywhere from four to 25 years behind bars for their role in the attack.

Fifteen-year-old Brandon Conrad and 17-year-old Malik Page pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including third-degree murder.

The third teenager, 18-year-old Emmanuel Harris, is still awaiting trial.

Because Conrad only delivered the first blow to 57-year-old Kevin Cullen, he was sentenced to just four years in a juvenile facility.

Page was sentenced to 12 and a half to 25 years behind bars for stomping and kicking the Mayfair man last November.

