2 of 4 teens who fled Tennessee detention center captured

NASHVILLE -- Police say two of the four teens who escaped a juvenile detention center in Tennessee have been captured.The two teens were found and rearrested on Tuesday night in Madison, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.Two murder suspects, including Morris Marsh, 17, who remains at large, allegedly ran out of the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center at around 10 p.m. Saturday night along with two other inmates. Brandon Caruthers, 17, remains on the run from the two escapees charged with lesser crimes, authorities said.The teens were on a work detail when their staff supervisor left them to address a fight at another location inside the facility, according to police. They managed to get onto an elevator and used staff protocols to ride to the unsecured ground floor where they went through a series of doors and exited to the outside.Authorities said an employee of the detention center drove around the area looking for the escapees for 35 minutes before he eventually called police for assistance.Investigators said they more than likely had assistance once they were outside.Youth Opportunity said it was conducting an internal investigation into how the teens managed to escape. It said four employees had been placed on suspension pending the results of the internal probe, according to Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN."Youth Opportunity has provided a safe and secure environment for the youth and the citizens of Nashville. Youth Opportunity has heretofore experienced very few safety and security breaches," the company said in a statement. "Youth Opportunity acknowledges that several members of its security personnel made improper decisions that, when combined, led to an opportunity for the four youth to leave the facility."One of the teens who was apprehended Monday is accused in the killing of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets. The frontman for the rock band Carverton was fatally shot Feb. 7 and police charged three girls and two boys with criminal homicide. They are accused of stealing his wallet, demanding the keys to his vehicle and shooting him when he refused.