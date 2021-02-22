2 people stabbed at school playground in Hatfield Twp.; suspect in custody

HATFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The person accused of stabbing two children on the playground of a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania elementary school is now in police custody.It happened on Monday around 5:30 p.m. on a playground at Oak Park Elementary School on the 500 block of Squirrel Lane in Hatfield Township.Police say two children suffered multiple stab wounds during the attack. Both victims were treated for their injuries.Investigators say the male juvenile behind the attack was taken into custody by the Hatfield Township Police Department.The motive for the stabbing is still being investigated.