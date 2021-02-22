2 people stabbed at school playground in Hatfield Twp.; suspect in custody

HATFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The person accused of stabbing two children on the playground of a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania elementary school is now in police custody.
It happened on Monday around 5:30 p.m. on a playground at Oak Park Elementary School on the 500 block of Squirrel Lane in Hatfield Township.
Police say two children suffered multiple stab wounds during the attack. Both victims were treated for their injuries.
Investigators say the male juvenile behind the attack was taken into custody by the Hatfield Township Police Department.
The motive for the stabbing is still being investigated.
The Oak Park Elementary School released this statement on the incident:
"This evening at approximately 5:30 pm, local police were called to Oak Park Elementary School campus due to a report of a stabbing. It was after school hours and not related to any school activity. There were no students in the building at the time, including Extended School Care who had all been picked up by then.
As of the time of this email, we are still learning details as it is an ongoing police investigation and we do not have more information to share except that the suspect is in custody.
Tragic events such as this are always upsetting. I want to assure you that the safety of the Oak Park community is our number one priority. Thank you to our local police and NPSD security who responded swiftly to this evening's event."
