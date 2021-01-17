2 separate shootings leave 3 teens shot: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings involving three teens Saturday.

The first shooting, officials say, was a double shooting in the city's Germantown section.

That shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on the 1300 block of East Price Street.

Officials say an 18-year-old was shot once in the back, and a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times across the body.

The 17-year-old, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Einstein Medical Center listed in critical condition.

The 18-year-old was taken to Chestnut Hill Hospital by a private vehicle listed in stable condition.

The second incident happened around 4 p.m. at 40th and Cambridge streets in the city's Mantua section.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the face.

The teen, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center listed in critical condition.

There has been no word on any arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiasafetycrimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
Brother-sister duo making history with Villanova Basketball
Family and friends remember Temple grad killed while walking dog
Flyers: Couturier out two weeks, Konecny records hat trick
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Thousands receive COVID-19 vaccine at mass clinics
Hot Pockets recalled over possible glass contamination
Show More
Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, hospitalized with cancer
Biden says science team will be at `forefront' of his admin
AccuWeather: Breezy, Clearing Overnight
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M
More TOP STORIES News