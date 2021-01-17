2 separate shootings leave 3 teens shot: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings involving three teens Saturday.The first shooting, officials say, was a double shooting in the city's Germantown section.That shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on the 1300 block of East Price Street.Officials say an 18-year-old was shot once in the back, and a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times across the body.The 17-year-old, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Einstein Medical Center listed in critical condition.The 18-year-old was taken to Chestnut Hill Hospital by a private vehicle listed in stable condition.The second incident happened around 4 p.m. at 40th and Cambridge streets in the city's Mantua section.Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the face.The teen, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center listed in critical condition.There has been no word on any arrests made at this time.