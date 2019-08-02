2 seriously hurt after lightning strike in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a lightning strike where two people were hurt in Newark, Delaware.

It happened around 4:17 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said two people were taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.

A 31-year-old man was standing by a grill when lightning struck. He was found to be in cardiac arrest. He was listed in critical condition while en route to the hospital.

The second victim, a 37-year-old man, suffered injuries to his chest and leg. He's listed in serious condition at this time.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lightningweatherdel. news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hepatitis A outbreak: Public health emergency declared in Philly
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home
Mice run rampant in South Philadelphia Popeyes: Video
Shots fired in armored car robbery in University City, suspects flee
7 Philly police officers resign over offensive Facebook posts
Police arrest female accused of elder abuse in video
More training recommended for fire companies after dangerous blaze
Show More
4 suspects facing charges of murder in Pottstown
Family: Chamber of Commerce denied son shelter during storms
Abandoned baby expected to be released from hospital
For the second time in two years, they survived a mass shooting
Temple accepts dozens of medical residents from Hahnemann
More TOP STORIES News