2 seriously hurt after lightning strike in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a lightning strike where two people were hurt in Newark, Delaware.It happened around 4:17 p.m. on Thursday.Officials said two people were taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.A 31-year-old man was standing by a grill when lightning struck. He was found to be in cardiac arrest. He was listed in critical condition while en route to the hospital.The second victim, a 37-year-old man, suffered injuries to his chest and leg. He's listed in serious condition at this time.