PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are searching for the gunman who shot two people early Saturday morning in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
A 39-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Penn Street and Belfield Avenue at 5:30 a.m.
He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
Action News has learned a second victim showed up at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center sometime after the shooting.
There was no immediate word on that victim's condition, or what led to the shootings.
