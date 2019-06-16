2 shot during party in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Shots were fired at a party in Camden overnight.

Police say a man and a woman were shot at a park.

The man was shot in the head, the woman was shot in the leg.

Investigators say the man was fighting to stay alive when he was rushed to the hospital.

The shots were fired in Cooper's Poynt Park, near the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Camden Metro Police transported the injured to Cooper University Hospital.

So far, police have not said if the man and woman were targeted, or if the shooter was part of the gathering.

There is no information about any arrests.
