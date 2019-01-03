2 surrender in theft of N.J. orthodontist's baby bear statue

Two people have surrendered to authorities in connection with the theft of a baby bear statue from an orthodontist's office in Sewell, New Jersey.The theft was captured on surveillance video around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2018 on the 400 block of Egg Harbor Road.Washington Township police say 49-year-old Jean Finizio of Mantua and 48-year-old Frank Fumo of Sewell turned themselves in on Wednesday.They were both charged with Theft of Moveable Property.Authorities say the Action News story and social media posts generated several tips."Thank you to our social media community for the assistance in helping to identify the two accused subjects. This was a real bear of an investigation," Washington Township police said on Facebook.The wooden bear was returned to Kadar Orthodontics.------