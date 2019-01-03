2 surrender in theft of N.J. orthodontist's baby bear statue

EMBED </>More Videos

2 surrender in theft of orthodontist's baby bear statue. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 3, 2019.

SEWELL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Two people have surrendered to authorities in connection with the theft of a baby bear statue from an orthodontist's office in Sewell, New Jersey.

The theft was captured on surveillance video around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2018 on the 400 block of Egg Harbor Road.

Washington Township police say 49-year-old Jean Finizio of Mantua and 48-year-old Frank Fumo of Sewell turned themselves in on Wednesday.

They were both charged with Theft of Moveable Property.

Authorities say the Action News story and social media posts generated several tips.

"Thank you to our social media community for the assistance in helping to identify the two accused subjects. This was a real bear of an investigation," Washington Township police said on Facebook.

The wooden bear was returned to Kadar Orthodontics.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newstheftstatueofficeSewell
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Victims with ties to Mummers killed in head-on crash
4 firefighters injured battling boarding house fire
ShopRite to close in West Philly; owner blames soda tax
Teen charged with murder after baby found in Philly dumpster
Vandal slashes 132 tires in Tredyffrin Township
Car windows smashed in Chester County
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
Officials ID teen who fell off ski lift at Blue Mountain
Show More
Letter carrier reports she was sexually assaulted in West Oak Lane
Wallingford-Swarthmore holds meeting on racially-motivated incidents
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy and Cool Today
Man accused of shooting at police during chase charged
Mummers club says criticism of skit based on misunderstanding
More News