2 who pushed Penn State professor from cliff sentenced to life in prison

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A man and woman have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the death of a Penn State University professor who authorities say was pushed off a cliff at a quarry.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours after closing arguments Monday before convicting 41-year-old George Ishler and 34-year-old Danelle Geier of all charges, including first-degree murder.

Centre County prosecutors said the two lured 56-year-old Ronald Bettig to the quarry in 2016 and Ishler killed him.

