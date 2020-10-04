2 women still sought for vandalizing memorial for fallen Plymouth Township police officer

By
PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania are still looking for two women involved in a vandalism incident at the site of a memorial for a fallen police officer.

On September 26, 2020, around 3:24 p.m. video captures to women stop at the memorial site along the Schuylkill River Trail honoring fallen Plymouth Township Officer Brad Fox, who was killed in the line of duty in 2012.

In the video, you can see one of the two women desecrate the memorial by throwing a flag into the weeds nearby before taking off.

Plymouth Township police released a new photo of the women they are looking for.



Brad, a former Marine who served two tours of duty in Iraq, was killed on September 13, 2012 while pursuing a suspect involved in a hit-and-run. He was shot and later died at the hospital.

Brad's parents are trying to make sense of the vandalism.



"That flag didn't just represent Brad, that represents all police officers who protect all of us every day," said Brad's mother, Kathy Fox.

It's not clear if the same women are behind the anti-police graffiti written on the memorial benches, but the Fox family says this will not take away from the money they've raised in their son's name to help their community.

"I hope they get caught, maybe they'll realize what this means to a lot of people and not just my family, but all of these officers," Kathy said.

Anyone with any information on the two women is asked to call the Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countycrimevandalismcaught on video
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump facing criticism for surprise motorcade outside hospital
15-year-old dies after double shooting in Philly: Police
Eagles get first win of season, lead NFC East
White House physician Sean Conley is a Doylestown native
Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
Man found dead following fire in Philadelphia
NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster
Show More
Toomey won't run for U.S. Senate again, AP source says
IT outage affecting online voter registration in Pennsylvania
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed
US presidents, 100 years apart, sickened by pandemics they played down
Police seek hit-and-run driver who dragged man 150 feet to his death
More TOP STORIES News