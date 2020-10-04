2 women still sought for vandalizing memorial for fallen Plymouth Township police officer

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania are still looking for two women involved in a vandalism incident at the site of a memorial for a fallen police officer.On September 26, 2020, around 3:24 p.m. video captures to women stop at the memorial site along the Schuylkill River Trail honoring fallen Plymouth Township Officer Brad Fox, who was killed in the line of duty in 2012.In the video, you can see one of the two women desecrate the memorial by throwing a flag into the weeds nearby before taking off.Plymouth Township police released a new photo of the women they are looking for.Brad, a former Marine who served two tours of duty in Iraq, was killed on September 13, 2012 while pursuing a suspect involved in a hit-and-run. He was shot and later died at the hospital.Brad's parents are trying to make sense of the vandalism."That flag didn't just represent Brad, that represents all police officers who protect all of us every day," said Brad's mother, Kathy Fox.It's not clear if the same women are behind the anti-police graffiti written on the memorial benches, but the Fox family says this will not take away from the money they've raised in their son's name to help their community."I hope they get caught, maybe they'll realize what this means to a lot of people and not just my family, but all of these officers," Kathy said.Anyone with any information on the two women is asked to call the Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901.