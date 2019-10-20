2-year-old child dead after triple shooting in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child is dead following a triple shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. along the 3300 block of North Water Street.

Police confirm a 2-year-old had died in the shooting.

Two adults were also injured in the shooting. No word on their conditions at this time.



The shooting comes one day after an 11-month-old baby was shot four times inside a vehicle.



No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
