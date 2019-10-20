2-year-old child dead after triple shooting in Philadelphia: Police

It happened around 3:30 p.m. along the 3300 block of North Water Street.
Police confirm a 2-year-old had died in the shooting.
Two adults were also injured in the shooting. No word on their conditions at this time.
A 2 year old is dead and two adults shot in a triple shooting on 3300 block of Water St. Police looking for surveillance video in area. Waiting on more details @6abc pic.twitter.com/OPD8G9iww8— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) October 20, 2019
The shooting comes one day after an 11-month-old baby was shot four times inside a vehicle.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.